Nov. 29, 2021 -- Health experts across the globe are raising concerns about the newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which was first identified in South Africa. The country’s minister of health announced last week that the variant had already spread in different areas of the country.

The next day, the World Health Organization designated Omicron a “variant of concern.”

President Joe Biden echoed this statement at a news briefing today, but he stressed that the new variant is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic.”

COVID-19 vaccine makers are looking into the vaccine’s protection against the new variant.

“The mutations in the Omicron variant are concerning, and for several days, we have been moving as fast as possible to execute our strategy to address this variant,” Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in a statement.

Pfizer says that data about its vaccine’s protection against Omicron should be released in the coming weeks.

A number of countries are making efforts to prevent the global spread of Omicron. The U.S. is just one of a number of countries that have placed new travel restrictions on South Africa and its neighboring countries.

So, what makes Omicron different from other COVID-19 variants? And how concerned should we be? Health experts help us break it down. And go here to learn more about COVID-19 variants.