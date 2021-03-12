Dec. 3, 2021 -- The genetic changes found in the new Omicron variant show that it could be passed more easily from person to person than Delta, according to the latest threat assessment from the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency, which has done some of the best and fastest analyses of coronavirus variants in the world.

Another new report, from the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa, supports that assessment. It shows that Omicron has quickly outpaced Delta in South Africa. In October, 80% of all coronavirus samples sequenced in that country were from the Delta lineage. Omicron wasn’t even part of the mix. In November, 75% of sequenced viruses have been Omicron, with 22% Delta.

In the new U.K. report, scientists write that Omicron’s mutations appear to help the virus replicate more quickly in the body and may help it bind more tightly to the ACE2 receptor on human cells.

“Structural modelling suggests that the mutations present may increase human ACE2 binding

affinity to a much greater extent than that seen for any other variant,” the report says.