Dec. 7, 2021 -- Studies are underway in test tubes and animals to determine whether the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus can slip past the immune protection of vaccination or a previous infection.

Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the results from tests of disabled and live Omicron viruses mixed with the serum -- the clear part of the blood -- of vaccinated or previously infected people should be ready next week.

The results of those tests should give us a better idea about how well protected Americans may be against the new threat of this highly mutated variant.

Fauci, speaking at a briefing of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, says data shows the Omicron variant has swiftly become the main cause of new COVID-19 infections in South Africa.

“Strongly suggesting a dominant capability of that variant over others,” he said.

The situation in South Africa is not exactly the same as what’s happening in the U.S. South Africa has not been able to vaccinate as many people as the U.S. has. Even given these differences, Fauci says the picture in South Africa says a lot about Omicron’s runaway spread and its potential to cause new cases to spike in this country.