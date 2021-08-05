Dec. 21, 2021 -- With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus blazing across the United States, President Joe Biden offered reassurance on Tuesday to Americans who have followed public health guidance to get vaccinated and boosted, and delivered a stark warning to those who haven’t.

“Because Omicron spreads so easily, we’ll see some fully vaccinated people get COVID. Potentially in large numbers,” the president said. “These cases are highly unlikely to lead to serious illness. Vaccinated people who get COVID may get ill, but they’re protected from severe illness and death.”

But he said the nation was not back to square one with COVID-19.

“This is not March of 2020,” he said.

In addition to the warning, Biden outlined plans to help the nation respond to Omicron, including the purchase of 500 million rapid tests for at-home use and military help for stressed hospitals.

He said vaccinated people should keep their plans to celebrate the holidays, especially if celebrating with other vaccinated people.