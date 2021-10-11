Dec. 23, 2021 -- The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to Merck’s antiviral drug to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for severe disease.

Similar to FDA authorization of another antiviral pill regimen -- ritonavir plus nirmatrelvir, or Paxlovid -- granted to Pfizer on Wednesday, molnupiravir (brand name Lagevrio) should be taken early in the course of COVID-19 illness.

Pfizer’s drug is authorized for anyone age 12 and up. But Merck’s is only for adults ages 18 and older.

Merck filed an application for emergency use authorization with the FDA in October. The company included results of its phase III study showing the treatment could lead to a 50% reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Data later showed this efficacy closer to a 30% reduction. In November, an FDA advisory panel narrowly recommended the agency grant authorization by a 13-10 vote.

Animal studies found the drug may harm a fetus, so it is not recommended for pregnant people, the FDA says. It may be prescribed to a pregnant person only after their doctor determines the benefits outweigh the risks and the patient is told of those risks.

Women who may get pregnant should use a reliable method of birth control if being treated with molnupiravir and for 4 days after the final dose.