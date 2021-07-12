Dec. 29, 2021 -- Are you still wearing a cloth face mask?

Amid the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, experts stress that we all should swap cloth masks for N95 respirators or 3-ply surgical masks.

For background: N95 respirators are tightly fitting masks that cover your mouth and nose and help prevent contact with droplets and tiny particles in the air from people talking, coughing, sneezing, and spreading in other ways. Usually worn by health care workers and first responders, these masks can filter up to 95% of air droplets and particles, according to the CDC.

KN95 and KN94 masks are similar but are designed to meet international standards, unlike N95s that are approved by the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Meanwhile, a 3-ply surgical mask is a looser-fitting mask that can help prevent contact with infected droplets in the air.

But recommendations to opt for N95 and 3-ply surgical masks over cloth masks are nothing new, says Leana Wen, MD, an emergency doctor and public health professor at George Washington University.