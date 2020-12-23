The New COVID Antiviral Pills: What You Need to Know

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New antiviral pills for COVID-19 recently authorized for emergency use in high-risk people by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should give doctors an easier means of keeping people out of the hospital.

But the initial hype is giving way to reality, as doctors and public health officials grapple with the challenges of getting the Pfizer and Merck antiviral pills into the hands of those who need them most.

"Yes, these antivirals are a big advance and, yes, I'm excited about them," said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. "But I come down to the real world and say we've got to do this right. It's not like waving a magic wand, and there's been a bit of that in the hype, in the excitement through the media."

Which COVID patients will be prescribed these pills?

Pfizer's pill, Paxlovid, and Merck's molnupiravir won't be handed out to everyone who tests positive for COVID. They're approved for people with mild or moderate COVID who are more likely to become seriously ill -- mainly those 65 and older or folks who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, obesity or compromised immune systems.

"The overarching theme is those people who are more likely to get severe disease that lands them into the hospital," Schaffner said.

However, both pills come with a complex list of health concerns that limit the patients to whom they can be prescribed:

Paxlovid can be prescribed to kids 12 and older but molnupiravir can't, because of concerns that it might interfere with bone growth.

Molnupiravir can't be prescribed to pregnant women because it carries a risk of birth defects. Men taking the drug are advised to use birth control for at least three months after the last dose, as the effect on sperm is not fully understood.

Paxlovid isn't recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems.

Both drugs can interact with other medications a person is taking.

"It's not like going to a machine, putting in a quarter and getting out a candy bar," Schaffner said. "It's a serious prescription of a medication, and the health care professionals need to do some screening and education."