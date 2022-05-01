Jan. 5, 2022 -- Weekly COVID-19 cases in children have passed 300,000 for the first time since the pandemic started, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions also reached a new high of 0.74 per 100,000 children as of Dec. 31. The highest rate seen before the current Omicron-fueled surge was 0.47 per 100,000 in early September, data from the CDC shows.

Over 325,000 new cases of COVID-19 in children were reported by state and territorial health departments during the week ending Dec. 30, surpassing the previous high of 252,000 recorded in early September and exceeding the previous week’s count by almost 64%, the AAP and CHA said in their weekly COVID report.

New cases were up in all four regions of the United States, with the Northeast adding the most newly infected children and setting a new high for the fifth consecutive week. The South was just behind for the week but still well off the record it reached in September. The Midwest was third but recorded its busiest week ever, while the West was fourth and nowhere near its previous high, the AAP/CHA report showed.