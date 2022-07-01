Hospitals Are Rationing COVID Pills, Infusions as Cases Rise

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It is the ultimate irony: More COVID-19 treatments exist now than at any other time during the pandemic, but the skyrocketing number of cases from the surging Omicron variant might mean you can't get them when you need them most.

Doctors and health systems are again in the difficult position again of rationing supplies to meet the needs of those in the most dire situations, the New York Times reported.

Adding to the dilemma is that not all the infusions and pills meant to treat people with COVID even work well against the Omicron variant.

"There is simply not enough to meet the needs of everyone who is going to have COVID in the upcoming weeks and be at risk of severe complications," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, told the Times. "I don’t think there is a way to make sure it gets to all the right people right now."

To deal with supply shortages, health care providers are developing algorithms to determine who gets treatment. Some providers are left with only a few dozen treatment courses for the patients yet to come through their door. Some are giving some patients vitamins instead of the authorized drugs.

Among those being declined the treatments are those who are at high risk of complications but who have been vaccinated, the Times reported.

While unvaccinated people are at greater risk of hospitalization and death than those who have been vaccinated, that makes people feel "like you are rewarding intransigence," Dr. Matthew K. Wynia told the Times. He is director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado and has advised the state on how to ration COVID treatments.

Employees are rushing to develop algorithms to help them ration their supplies with patients, while also dealing with staffing shortages, Dr. Kelly Gebo, an infectious diseases and epidemiology specialist at Johns Hopkins University, told the Times.

"It's demoralizing as health care workers when we can't deliver optimal care when we have limited resources," Gebo said.