Jan. 13, 2022 -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday the U.S. government will make free, upgraded face masks available for ordering online starting next week. In addition, he is ordering 500 million more rapid COVID-19 tests to meet future demand and deploying more military teams to help overwhelmed hospitals in hardest-hit states. These actions are part of a “whole-of-government” response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations associated with the Omicron variant.

Upgraded Masks Biden's plan aims to make getting upgraded masks easier for Americans. "I've taken every action I can as president to require people to wear masks in federal buildings and on airplanes and trains," the president said. However, "I know that for some Americans, a mask is not always affordable or convenient to get." With that in mind, next week, the White House will announce how people can order high-quality masks, including N95s, online, for free, on a new website. Biden estimated that about one-third of Americans say they never wear a mask, a statistic he's hoping to change.

The president also acknowledged the pandemic fatigue many people have. "We all wish that we could finally be done with wearing masks, I get it,” he said. "But they are a really important tool to stop the spread, especially [of] the highly transmittable Omicron variant."