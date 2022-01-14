Jan. 18, 2022 -- Americans can now have free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their homes. The Biden administration’s new no-cost, at-home testing program launched today, a day ahead of schedule. The administration said 500 million tests are available to be delivered to homes across the country. This accounts for half of the president’s recent pledge to purchase 1 billion free at-home COVID-19 tests to distribute to the American public. On a Jan. 14 call with reporters, senior White House officials offered some details about the new program. Here’s what we know so far.

How do I order my free tests? Americans can visit COVIDtests.gov to order their rapid at-home tests. You can also order directly from the U.S. Postal Service website. After you order, you’ll receive a confirmation email that promises to send tracking information once your order ships.

What information do I need to order the tests? You only need your name and home mailing address. There is also an option to provide your email address to get updates on the status of your order.

What if someone needs help ordering the tests? There will be a free call-in line for people needing more help, including those having trouble accessing the internet, according to White House officials.

What tests will be available? There are nine at-home tests available through FDA emergency use authorization. According to the Frequently Asked Questions section of COVIDtests.gov, “You will not be able to choose the brand you order as part of this program.”

How long will it take to get the tests once I order them? Tests are expected to ship 7 to 12 days after you order them. But White House officials say that the time frame will likely shorten as the program gains steam.

How many can I order? There’s a limit of four tests per residential mailing address. For larger families, White House officials suggest trying other free testing options, like visiting COVID-19 testing sites or your local health center.