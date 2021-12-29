Jan. 27, 2022 -- It turns out it's the combination that counts, not what comes first.

Strong immunity against coronavirus infection is about the same between people who got vaccinated and then had a breakthrough infection vs. others who got infected first and then received immunization, a new study reveals.

Either way, people generally end up with a robust immune response because of this hybrid protection.

"It was interesting that the immune boost for vaccination following natural infection was so uniform, given that natural infection alone produces highly variable immunity," says study author William B. Messer, MD, PhD.

"This was novel, if not completely surprising," he says.

The study was published online Tuesday in Science Immunology.