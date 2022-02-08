Feb. 8, 2022

Women infected with COVID-19 have a higher chance of complications during pregnancy than women who are not infected, a study funded by the National Institutes of Health says.

The researchers found women with severe to moderate infection were more likely to require a cesarean delivery, deliver preterm, die during childbirth, or experience postpartum hemorrhaging or an infection other than COVID-19, according to an NIH news release. They’re also more likely to lose the pregnancy or have a baby die during the newborn period.

Women with mild or asymptomatic infection didn’t experience these pregnancy risks. Five women in the study died and had tested positive for COVID.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. It looked at 14,104 pregnant people in 17 U.S. hospitals, with 2,352 of the women testing positive for COVID. Of the women with COVID, 80% tested positive in the third trimester, 17.6% in the second trimester, and 2.3% in the first trimester.