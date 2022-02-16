Feb. 16, 2022

Vaccination against COVID-19 reduces the risk of developing long COVID and improves long COVID symptoms among those who were unvaccinated when infected, according to a new comprehensive review by the U.K. Health Security Agency.

The review includes data from 15 U.K. and international studies, with seven studies examining whether COVID-19 vaccination before infection protects against developing long COVID and seven studies looking at the impact of vaccination among people who already had long COVID. One study examined both.

In six studies, those who received one or two vaccine doses before coronavirus infection were less likely to develop symptoms of long COVID after infection.

In two studies, fully vaccinated people were less likely than unvaccinated people to develop medium- or long-term symptoms such as fatigue, headache, weakness in the arms and legs, persistent muscle pain, hair loss, dizziness, shortness of breath, loss of smell or lung scarring.

In addition, three studies comparing long COVID symptoms before and after vaccination found that most people reported an improvement in symptoms after vaccination, either immediately or over several weeks. A few cases reported a worsening in symptoms after vaccination.