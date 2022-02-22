Feb. 22, 2022

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has only published a fraction of the data it collected about the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported, citing several people familiar with the data.

The CDC published information about the effectiveness of boosters for people under 65 two weeks ago but didn’t provide data about people 18-49 years old, the age group least likely to benefit from boosters because they’re already well protected by the first two shots, The Times said.

The CDC recently created a dashboard of how much COVID bacteria has been discovered in wastewater, though state and local agencies had been sending the CDC their own wastewater data since the start of the pandemic, The Times said. The appearance of COVID in wastewater can help health authorities predict outbreaks, scientists have said.

Some outside health experts were stunned to find out the CDC held back COVID information.

“We have been begging for that sort of granularity of data for two years,” Jessica Malaty Rivera, an epidemiologist and part of the team that ran Covid Tracking Project, told The Times. A more detailed picture would have improved public trust, she said.