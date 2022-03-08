March 9, 2022 -- School mask mandates helped to protect children and teachers from the coronavirus last fall, according to a new study released by the CDC.

Public school districts in Arkansas with mask requirements had 23% lower rates of the coronavirus among students and staff than districts without mandates from August to October 2021 as the Delta variant spread.

The CDC has faced criticism in the past for overstating the benefits of masking at schools based on previous studies, according to The New York Times. Some studies have found that mask mandates work in schools, while others have found that mask requirements don’t lower the rates of the coronavirus in children.

But the latest CDC research appears to have avoided the study design problems noted in other studies and has supported the evidence for using masks to protect children, the newspaper reported.

“It passes the smell test,” Louise-Anne McNutt, PhD, a former CDC researcher and now an epidemiologist at the State University of New York at Albany, told the newspaper.