March 9, 2022 -- If you're among those people in the United States who never had COVID-19, how should you think about your risk?

According to the CDC, more than half the people in the U.S. are in the never-got-COVID-19 category.

The CDC estimates that by the end of January, 43.4% in the U.S. had antibodies to the coronavirus triggered by infection, not by vaccination -- suggesting that nearly 60% of people have never been infected.

Now mask mandates are lifting, and daily case and death numbers are plunging. According to the New York Timestracker, new cases are down 51% for the past 2 weeks, and deaths have fallen 30% in that period.

So as those who have so far escaped the virus venture out into reopened environments, should they worry more or less about risk than people who were infected before them?

Some experts weigh in with caution against feeling invincible.

No ‘Suit of Armor’

William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, says science has not been able to determine why some people have been able to be stay COVID-19-free when the virus was raging and exposure was widespread.