March 10, 2022

Passengers on airliners and public transportation will be required to wear face masks at least until April 18, the Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday.

TSA’s mask mandate, imposed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, had been scheduled to expire March 18. The rule went into effect in February 2021 and was extended twice. People can be fined if they don’t wear masks on planes, trains, buses, and ships or in airports, train and bus stations, and ports.

“At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th,” a statement from the TSA said.

“During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor. This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science. We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change.”