March 28, 2022 -- Like millions of Americans, Ken Todd, a 53-year-old marketing executive in New York City, left the office when the pandemic took hold and set up shop at home. Now, he is preparing for the return, planning to board the subway once again for his commute into his company's workplace.

It's time, President Joe Biden told the nation in his March 1 State of the Union address, to "fill our great downtowns" again, saying that people should feel safe to return to offices.

Not everyone shares that sentiment, and the reasons are many.

Todd isn't resisting, but he admits that he is "approaching this with cautious optimism." The former marathon runner has long COVID after becoming infected in January 2021, before vaccines were available for his age group in New York City. His energy level is nowhere near what it used to be. He's dealing with a long list of symptoms, including a balance problem that makes him feel seasick if he looks at a computer screen too long.