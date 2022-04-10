April 11, 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating while continuing to work, his press secretary, Fabien Levy, said in a statement issued Sunday.

“This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive.

“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week. He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well.

“While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely.”

Earlier Sunday, Levy tweeted that Adams took a rapid test that came back negative but followed up with the PCR test. The positive result was not known when Levy tweeted.

It’s not known when and where Adams was infected. On April 2, he attended the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, DC, after which dozens of people tested positive for COVID, The New York Post reported.

Adams, 61, was sworn into office in January and has worked to reopen the city as it deals with the pandemic.