May 13, 2022 – Amid warnings of a new surge in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths in the United States hit the 1 million mark today, according to Johns Hopkins University, a chilling and tragic milestone for a pandemic still bringing waves of grief and disrupting lives into a third year.

By other measures, the nation hit the 1 million mark days or months earlier, which shows how hard it is to know the true toll of the disease. President Joe Biden last week ordered flags flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, imploring Americans to "not grow numb to such sorrow."

The U.S. has the world's highest recorded death toll from the coronavirus, which has killed more than 6 million across the globe, and it got there at devastating speed, just 27 months after the first U.S. case was confirmed on Jan. 20, 2020.

The American death toll hit 200,000 on Sept. 22, 2020, and gained another 100,000 by Dec. 14. Just a month later, the tally hit 400,000, on Jan. 18, 2021, and 500,000 on Feb. 21.