May 18, 2022 – Just because many people seem more than ready to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us doesn't mean it's really over. In fact, case numbers are rising again – with new infections reported in about 95,000 Americans each day – and hospitalizations are up 20% as well.

It's yet another reminder of the dangers that remain from a virus that has now killed more than 1 million Americans.

"There needs to be clear communication to the public for people to understand that the virus is still a threat," former CDC Director Tom Frieden, MD, said in an email interview. "We are in an infection surge right now."

"How many people will die is very much up to us and our ability to stay up to date on vaccinations, mask up when in a high-risk area, get people who need it rapidly diagnosed and treated, and implement public health and social measures when needed," he said.

The Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, is reacting to the new COVID-19 picture by extending its emergency order beyond its expiration date of July 15. The order allows Americans to access medications, vaccines, and more with no out-of-pocket costs part of an emergency use authorization.