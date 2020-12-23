May 19, 2022 -- As U.S. COVID-19 cases reach the highest levels since mid-February, hospital admissions and deaths are projected to increase during the next four weeks, according to a new update from the CDC.

The forecast, which includes 32 different models across the country, predicts that nearly every U.S. state and territory will see increases in new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the next two weeks.

In addition, between 2,000-5,300 deaths will occur by June 11, the models show. California, Georgia, Florida and New York are projected to have the largest death tolls.

The projected increases line up with the recent growth in cases and hospitalizations. More than 100,000 new cases are being reported each day, according to the data tracker from The New York Times, marking a 57% increase in the past two weeks.

In the last six weeks, new cases have quadrupled nationally, according to ABC News. In the past week alone, the U.S. has reported about 660,000 new cases.