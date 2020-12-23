May 19, 2022 -- As U.S. COVID-19 cases reach the highest levels since mid-February, hospital admissions and deaths are projected to increase during the next four weeks, according to a new update from the CDC.
The forecast, which includes 32 different models across the country, predicts that nearly every U.S. state and territory will see increases in new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the next two weeks.
In addition, between 2,000-5,300 deaths will occur by June 11, the models show. California, Georgia, Florida and New York are projected to have the largest death tolls.
The projected increases line up with the recent growth in cases and hospitalizations. More than 100,000 new cases are being reported each day, according to the data tracker from The New York Times, marking a 57% increase in the past two weeks.
In the last six weeks, new cases have quadrupled nationally, according to ABC News. In the past week alone, the U.S. has reported about 660,000 new cases.
Nearly 25,000 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 nationwide, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, marking a 29% increase in the past two weeks and the highest total since mid-March.
About 3,000 coronavirus-positive patients are entering the hospital each day, which has increased 19% in the last week, ABC News reported. Admission levels are now rising in every region of the country, and virus-related emergency room visits are at the highest point since February. Pediatric hospital admissions have also increased by 70% during the last month.
About 300 COVID-19 deaths are being recorded each day, The New York Times reported. Deaths haven’t yet begun to increase but are expected to do so in the next two weeks, the CDC forecast indicates.
The Northeast is considered the current COVID-19 hotspot, ABC News reported, with some of the highest case rates per capita being reported in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands have also reported high case rates.
The areas with high COVID-19 community levels will likely see a “high potential for healthcare system strain” and a “high level of severe disease” in coming weeks, the CDC said.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: “Hospital Utilization.”