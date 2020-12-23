Life Span of Native Americans Fell by Almost 5 Years During Pandemic

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In yet another sign that the pandemic has exacerbated disparities in health care, researchers report that the life expectancy of Native Americans plummeted by nearly five years as the new coronavirus raged across the country.

The loss in longevity was far greater than any other ethnic group and about three times higher than whites.

The investigators also found that while comparable countries worldwide rebounded in 2021 from historic life expectancy declines in 2020, the overall U.S. death rate rose even higher.

"With the wide availability of vaccines in the United States, there was a lot of optimism that 2021 would look better than 2020," said study co-author Ryan Masters, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

"That did not happen," he noted in a university news release. "The U.S. didn't take COVID seriously to the extent that other countries did, and we paid a horrific price for it, with Black and brown people suffering the most."

Masters and his colleagues analyzed U.S. death data from 2019 and 2020, along with preliminary data for 2021.

In 2019, the life expectancy of Native Americans was already the lowest of any racial/ethnic group -- 75 years for women and 68.6 years for men. In 2021, those numbers fell to 70.4 for women and just under 64 for men.

"Native American populations have been ostracized and pushed to the margins to the most extreme extent in this country's history, so we expected to see a decline in life expectancy," Masters said.

Native Americans often lack access to vaccines, quality health care and transportation, he noted.

"But the magnitude [of the decrease in life expectancy] was shocking," Masters added. "You just don't see numbers like this in advanced countries in the modern day."

The researchers also found that overall U.S. life expectancy shortened from 78.85 years in 2019 to 76.98 years in 2020 and 76.44 years in 2021, a loss of 2.41 years.