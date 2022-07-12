July 12, 2022 – The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is dominating now and accounts for 65% – or about two-thirds – of the virus causing COVID-19 in the United States, federal officials said on Tuesday. Although no evidence yet points to BA.5 causing more severe disease, hospitalization numbers are up in the past few months and case numbers are on the rise with this highly transmissible strain of the virus.

But the White House and public health officials say they are ready.

"The fact that BA.5 is now the dominant variant subvariant in the United States is not a surprise," Ashish Jha, MD, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said at a news briefing Tuesday by the White House COVID-19 Response Team and health officials. "We are prepared. We have been planning for this moment."

If people follow CDC recommendations for masking in high- and medium-risk places, stay up to date on vaccinations, seek antiviral treatment as soon as they test positive, and follow other familiar public health measures, "we can get through whatever Mother Nature throws at us in the next 4, 6, or 8 weeks ahead, and also whatever Mother Nature throws at us this fall and winter," Jha said.