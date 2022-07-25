July 25, 2022 – There’s little doubt that long COVID is real. Even as doctors and federal agencies struggle to define the syndrome, hospitals and health care systems are opening long COVID specialty treatment programs. Today, there’s at least one long COVID center in almost every state – 48 out of 50, according to the patient advocacy group Survivor Corps.

Among the biggest challenges will be treating the mental health effects of long COVID. Well after people recover from acute COVID infections, they can still have a wide range of lingering symptoms, including depression, anxiety, brain fog, and posttraumatic stress disorder.

Specialized centers will be tackling these problems even as the U.S. struggles to deal with mental health needs.

One study of COVID patients found more than one-third of them had symptoms of depression, anxiety, or posttraumatic stress disorder 3 to 6 months after their initial infection. Another analysis of 30 previous studies of long COVID patients found roughly one in eight of them had severe depression – and that the risk was similar regardless of whether people were hospitalized for COVID-19.