July 27, 2022 – When Allison Saulino, 46, came down with COVID-19 in August 2021, she assumed she’d bounce back quickly, as she was fully vaccinated and otherwise healthy. But once she recovered, she still had a chronic cough that left her exhausted and prevented her from doing her daily activities.

“I would cough nonstop to the point that I couldn’t catch my breath,” says Saulino, who lives in Hilliard, OH.

She assumed the cough would improve, but it didn’t, until her symptoms worsened and she ended up in the emergency room in early December, convinced she was having a heart attack.

“They told me that it was due to inflamed muscles, that there was nothing they could do, and that this was my new ‘normal,’” she says. “I burst into tears. No one wants to live this way.”

Saulino contacted the Post-COVID Recovery Program at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. At her first visit in December, she met with a pulmonologist who told her she had gotten asthma after her bout with COVID. After 5 weeks on the twice-daily maintenance inhaler beclomethasone (Qvar), her symptoms were gone. In fact, the only time she gets an asthma flare now is if she has a cold.