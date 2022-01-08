Aug. 1, 2022 – Evusheld, the medication used to prevent COVID-19 infection in patients at high risk, has issues. Namely, supplies of the potentially lifesaving drug outweigh demand.

At least 7 million people who are immunocompromised could benefit from it, as could many others who are having cancer treatment, have had a transplant, or are allergic to the COVID-19 vaccines. The medication has protective antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, and helps the body protect itself. It can slash the chances of getting infected by 77%, according to the FDA.

And it’s free to eligible patients (although there may be an of out-of-pocket administrative fee in some cases).

Despite all those lifesaving benefits, fewer than 25% of available doses have been used.

To meet demand, the Biden administration secured 1.7 million doses of the medicine, for which the FDA granted emergency use authorization in December. But as of July 25, 793,348 doses have been ordered by the administration sites, and just 398,181 doses have been reported as used, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services says.