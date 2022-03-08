Aug. 3, 2022 – When Joel Fram woke up on the morning of March 12, 2020, he had a pretty good idea why he felt so lousy.

He lives in New York, where the first wave of the coronavirus was tearing through the city. “I instantly knew,” says the 55-year-old Broadway music director. It was COVID-19.

What started with a general sense of having been hit by a truck soon included a sore throat and such severe fatigue that he once fell asleep in the middle of sending a text to his sister. The final symptoms were chest tightness and trouble breathing.

And then he started to feel better. “By mid-April, my body was feeling essentially back to normal,” he says.

So he did what would have been smart after almost any other illness: He began working out. That didn’t last long. “It felt like someone pulled the carpet out from under me,” he remembers. “I couldn’t walk three blocks without getting breathless and fatigued.”