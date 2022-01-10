Oct. 1, 2022 -- Movie, TV, and theatrical productions will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols as unions and studios negotiate a new return-to-work agreement, according to the Directors Guild of America.

The current agreement, which was previously scheduled to expire on Friday, will be extended until the groups reach a new compromise. First adopted in September 2020, the agreement was originally set to expire in April 2021 but has been extended several times.

The safety protocols have allowed industry productions to move forward during the pandemic, taking into account the potential risk of infection among actors and crew members based on the production location and employee vaccination status. During the past two years, revised agreements have included rules for mandatory vaccination, physical distancing, COVID compliance officers, travel and transportation restrictions, and testing and mask requirements while filming or on stage.

Several weeks ago, talks over a new version began between several unions — including the Directors Guild of America (DGA), Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), Hollywood Basic Crafts, and International Brotherhood of Teamsters — and the negotiating entity for studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).