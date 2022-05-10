Oct. 5, 2022 – Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said this week that he isn’t ready to say that we are nearing the end of COVID-19. But as a country, we seem to be on the right track, Fauci said during a virtual conversation for the University of Southern California’s Annenberg’s Center for Health Journalism.

This comes just 2 weeks after Biden said that “the pandemic is over” on CBS’s 60 Minutes. Last month, the World Health Organization also said the end of COVID is in sight.

“It’s obvious that [the president’s statement] could be problematic because people would interpret it as ‘it’s completely over and we’re done for good,’ which is not the case, no doubt about that,” Fauci said.

Instead, he interpreted the comment as a reference to the country’s improvement in case numbers and death rates over the last several months -- that the worst is likely behind us.