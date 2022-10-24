Oct. 24, 2022 – As a leading disability insurance attorney in the U.S., Frank Darras has seen firsthand the impact long COVID has had on employees and the challenges they face navigating not only the disease itself, but also the workplace.

Through referrals that come in from across the country, Darras says he has a real-time view of the pandemic and the enormous obstacles employees with long COVID face trying to explain and prove their condition.

“It's terrifying to be suffering from a disease and a problem that there’s no cure for yet,” says Darras, a founding partner of law firm DarrasLaw in Ontario, CA. “And having your job and your family's financial future hanging in the balance … is horrific for the employee.”

Already, experts are predicting that the economic fallout and ripple effect of long COVID could be in the trillions of dollars.

“It’s a very significant fraction of the total workforce … in a tight labor market environment as we’re in, it’s a really important factor,” says Matt Craven, MD, a partner with consulting firm McKinsey & Co., and author of an upcoming report that estimates that acute and long COVID will cost the U.S. economy a billion productive days in 2022.