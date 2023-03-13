This is the first in a four-part series on vaping.

April 25, 2023 -- Rashelle Bernal vaped and ended up in an induced coma for a week. She was one of almost 3,000 people who were hospitalized during 2019 and early 2020 with severe lung damage from vaping and became part of what is now known as the epidemic of "e-cigarette or vaping product-associated lung injury" (EVALI).

For many, the EVALI epidemic is a distant, pre-COVID-19 memory.

But vaping-related injuries are still happening. And for Bernal, the aftermath is her reality. Her pulmonologist from that time described the harm from the vape ingredients as an oil spill in her lungs. Eventually, the toxins would probably clear. But she will likely wrestle with the injuries for a very long time.

More than 3 years later, she frequently finds herself in the emergency room.

“If I get sick, if there's anything that irritates my lungs -- it could be something as simple as pollen in the air – it will cause me to get like a bacterial infection or other issues, and I can’t breathe,” Bernal, now 30, said. “I get really winded, to the point where I'll walk up the stairs and I feel like I just like ran a mile.”