What Does Vaping Do? New Research Shows Damage and Addiction

This is the second in a four-part series.

April 26, 2023 – Jake Warn calls vaping “a toxic artificial love.”

Jake, of Winslow, ME, was 16 years old when he began vaping. Unlike cigarettes, vaping can be odorless, and its smoke leaves no trace – allowing him and his friends to use the devices in school bathrooms without fear of being caught.

He would use an entire cartridge containing the vape liquid, the equivalent to smoking one pack of tobacco cigarettes, within one school day. By fall semester of his first year in college, Jake said he had increased his use even more.

“It got pricey, so that’s when I really started to notice” the extent of his dependency, he said recently.

Vaping rates among teenagers in Maine doubled from 15.3% to 28.7% between 2017 and 2019, while Jake was in high school. In 2021, 11% of high schoolers across the nation said they regularly smoked e-cigarettes, and an estimated 28% have at least tried the devices, according to the CDC.

The FDA classifies e-cigarettes as a tobacco product because many contain nicotine, which comes from tobacco. Like Jake, the habit is likely to carry into adulthood for many who start in their teenage years, experts say.

Electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) such as vapes have been touted by their makers and some in the medical field as a healthier alternative to cigarettes and as a way to help smokers give up the habit.

But, that’s not how Jake – who had never used traditional cigarettes – picked up vaping, or how he sold the idea to his mother.

“’It’s all organic and natural flavoring, it’s just flavored water,’” Mary Lou Warn recalled her son saying to her. She researched the health effects of vaping but didn’t find much online. But “I knew they were dangerous because you don’t put anything in your lungs that isn’t fresh air.”

A determined athlete in high school, Jake found his asthma worsened as he transitioned to college, especially when he ran a track meet or played in a soccer game.