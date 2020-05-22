Consumer Reports Ranks Top Sunscreens for 2020

May 22, 2020 -- Chemical sunscreens offer the best protection and beat out those with mineral or natural ingredients such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, a new review from Consumer Reports finds.

In this year's annual ''Best Sunscreens" list, experts rated 53 products in several categories. In addition to looking at chemical vs. mineral sunscreens, the report also provided a separate ranking for chemical sunscreens without oxybenzone.

In a 2016 study, scientists concluded that sunscreen with oxybenzone that washes off swimmers is threatening the health of coral reefs. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends avoiding sunscreen with oxybenzone for children due to concerns about mild hormonal properties.

As in past years, Consumer Reports buys products off the shelf. They test three samples, preferably with different lot numbers, for each of the three. They send the products to a lab to test for SPF and ultraviolet A (UVA) protection.

SPF, or sun protection factor, measures a sunscreen's ability to protect against sunburn, mostly the result of UVB ray exposure. Testers apply a standard amount of each sunscreen in a 2-inch by 3-inch rectangle on the backs of the panelists who test the products. They soak in a tub of water, then get exposed to UV light from a sun simulator. A day later, testers check their skin for redness and give a rating.

To test for UVA, Consumer Reports uses a test similar to the one required by the FDA for sunscreen makers who want to label their products "broad-spectrum."

Five products received Consumer Reports's "Recommended" rating.