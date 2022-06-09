Eat Lots of Fish? Your Melanoma Risk May Rise

By Amy Norton

THURSDAY, June 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You've added fish to your diet to eat healthy, but now a new study delivers some bad news: Fish lovers may have a slightly increased risk of melanoma.

Researchers followed over 490,000 older Americans and found the 20% with the highest intake had about a one-quarter higher risk of developing the disease over 15 years, versus the 20% with the lowest fish consumption.

Still, experts stressed the findings show only a correlation, and cannot pin the blame squarely on seafood.

An oncology dietitian who was not involved with the study emphasized the "bigger picture."

In general, fish is a healthy protein source, often rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, said Amy Bragagnini, of Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Because of its benefits — including links to better heart and brain health — experts generally recommend people strive for two 4-ounce servings of fish per week, noted Bragagnini, who is also a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.