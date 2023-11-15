8 Things You Didn't Know About Your Penis

1. Use It or Lose It

You need to have erections regularly to keep your penis in shape. "It has to be essentially exercised," says Tobias Kohler, MD, assistant professor of urology at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

To maintain a healthy tone, the smooth muscle of the penis must be periodically enriched with oxygen by the rush of blood that engorges the penis and makes it erect, Kohler says.

If guys are physically able to get erect, but never have erections during the day -- maybe they find themselves in very un-erotic circumstances for a long time -- they needn't worry. The brain has an automatic penis maintenance function built in.

Impulses from the brain cause erections during the dreaming phase of sleep, called the REM phase. It doesn't matter if you're having a hot sex dream or a zombie apocalypse nightmare -- your penis gets hard during that period of the sleep cycle.

But some men are physically unable to get erections, such as those who've suffered trauma to the nerves involved or who have nerve or blood vessel damage caused by diabetes.