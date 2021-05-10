Four years ago, Peter Grinspoon, MD, slipped on ice and tore a tendon in his left thigh so badly that he needed surgery to reattach it. He was sent home with a prescription for the opioid oxycodone to relieve his pain. Yet Grinspoon hesitated to fill it, for good reason: He had become addicted to the painkiller over a decade earlier and had spent 13 years determined to avoid opioids at all cost.

But now, he felt like he had no choice: “If I took an over-the-counter pain reliever like Tylenol or Motrin, it would be like going after Godzilla with a Nerf gun: pretty pointless,” says Grinspoon, an internist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Ultimately, my nerve receptors made the decision for me: My leg hurt so much, it felt like it was burning off.”

Luckily, Grinspoon was able to take the oxycodone without any issues. He had his wife hold onto the pills and manage his doses so he wouldn’t take more than prescribed. He was pleasantly surprised to find that he didn’t have any urges, and he was able to easily stop taking the drugs once the pain eased.

Yet it remains an issue, he says, for the 20 million Americans who have or have had a substance use disorder (SUD), whether it’s with alcohol, marijuana, or prescription drugs such as opioids. “Patients are afraid to tell their physicians about a past or current addiction because they are afraid their pain won’t be treated,” Grinspoon explains. “There’s still a lot of stigma associated with SUD, even among medical providers. But people who struggle with addiction still deserve proper pain control, and they can get it, as long as certain precautions are followed.”