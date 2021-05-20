Getting Sober: Finding Your Way

Brooke Aymes started drinking as a way to deal with the negative emotions that arose after the death of her cousin from suicide. Then it became a social activity -- "a way to fit in and to feel good about myself," she says.

Social drinking led to sneaking water bottles filled with alcohol into high school. Eventually Aymes found that she couldn't pull herself away from the bottle.

Nearly 15 million people use alcohol to the point where it has harmful effects on their life and they can't stop drinking. Those with alcohol use disorder have many treatments to choose from, including 12-step programs like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), inpatient rehabilitation centers, and medication.

Some methods work better for certain people than for others.

At her parents' urging, Aymes went to detoxes, rehabilitation programs, outpatient facilities, and 12-step programs. "None of those things worked until I was able to have the desire to not want to drink, and to have the willingness to follow through with doing work on myself." she says.

Aymes eventually used techniques she’d learned from the programs she’d done to find her way to recovery on her own. Today, she is a licensed drug and alcohol counselor in Oaklyn, NJ.

"I do not believe recovery is one-size-fits-all," she says. "There are a lot of roads to get there."