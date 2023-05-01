The classic picture of someone with alcohol use disorder is someone who always drinks too much and whose life is falling apart because of it. But that's not always the reality.

Some people seem to be just fine even though they abuse alcohol. You may hear them called “functional” or “high-functioning" alcoholics.

You can still be one even though you have a great “outside life,” with a job that pays well, home, family, friendships, and social bonds, says Sarah Allen Benton, a licensed mental health counselor and author of Understanding the High-Functioning Alcoholic.

Learn more about the signs of a high-functioning alcoholic.

Although it’s now officially called “alcohol use disorder,” you’ll still hear a lot of people talking about “alcoholism” or “alcohol abuse.” It's a condition that ranges from mild to moderate to severe. And it’s all still problem drinking, even if you think it's “mild.”