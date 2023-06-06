Is Naloxone in Your First Aid Kit for Opioid Overdose?

“You would have looked at my sons and never known,” says Bonnie Milas, MD.

She’s speaking about the accidental opioid overdoses that killed her two adult sons in 2018 and 2019. She and other doctors say there's something that could spare many other families from going through the same tragedy.

It’s naloxone, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose and is available without a prescription, or "over the counter," as Narcan nasal spray. It won’t hurt someone. And you don’t need special medical training or certification to use it.

Naloxone should be in all first aid kits, Milas says, because you never know who might be at risk.

Her sons were both athletes who excelled in school and showed no signs of addiction. Milas asked WebMD not to publish her sons’ names for privacy reasons.

“People have in their minds what a drug user looks like,” Milas says. “They picture someone who's out on the street. We need to recognize that it's not just certain people who become addicted. It's all of us. There are some very highly functional individuals who are using and it’s kept secret.”