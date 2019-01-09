Study: Marketing to Docs, Opioid Crisis Linked

FRIDAY, Jan. 18, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Aggressive direct marketing to doctors by pharmaceutical companies is tied to spurring the ongoing epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States, a new study claims.

A county-by-county analysis showed that opioid use increased in places where drug makers focused their marketing efforts, explained lead researcher Dr. Scott Hadland. He's a pediatrician and addiction researcher at Boston Medical Center's Grayken Center for Addiction.

"The counties that had the most opioid product marketing from pharmaceutical companies were the counties that subsequently one year later had more opioid prescribing and had more opioid overdose deaths," Hadland said.

Drug company spending didn't need to be lavish to have an effect on opioid prescribing, either.

Pharma companies gained as much influence buying a meal for a doctor while talking up their product as they did paying loads of cash to influential docs in the form of speaking or consultation fees, the researchers found.

Opioid OD deaths grew by 18 percent with every three additional marketing payments made to physicians per 100,000 people in a county, researchers said.

Lawsuits and investigations targeting opioid manufacturers like Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, tend to overlook the impact of less blatant marketing efforts, Hadland said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that court documents show that the family that owns Purdue Pharma directed attempts to play down the dangers of the opioid painkiller.

"The investigators have focused on these large-value payments where a small number of doctors will get tens of thousands of dollars to help promote an opioid product," Hadland said. But, "our data are suggesting that the bigger public health problem is actually a much more subtle practice."

According to Hadland, "The dollar value of these payments is less important than the number of these marketing interactions that take place. The widespread practice of taking doctors out to lunch or dinner to talk about opioid products is probably contributing more to the opioid crisis in the U.S. than these less common instances of docs receiving really large-value payments."