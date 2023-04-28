April 28, 2023 – Every day, Sonia Sharma meets people like Natalie H. who are trying to quit vaping.

Natalie, a member of the nicotine addiction support group at the University of California San Francisco’s Fontana Tobacco Treatment Center, switched from traditional cigarettes to vaping but found the electronic version just as addictive and eventually decided to quit using nicotine completely.

“I went from being an occasional cigarette smoker, a few a month, to a daily vaper,” said Natalie, who preferred not to give her last name to protect her privacy. “Vaping made my nicotine addiction worse, not better.”

“We have people tell us they vape before their feet hit the ground in the morning,” said Sharma, a physician assistant who co-leads Natalie’s support group at the university. She has met people who had smoked four to five cigarettes a day, switched to e-cigarettes to quit smoking, then vaped the equivalent of a pack a day. Others had switched to vapes to quit but ended up both vaping and smoking again. And others picked up vaping without ever smoking. They want to quit, she said, but are not sure how.