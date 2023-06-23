‘Smart Drugs’ Underdeliver and Can Bring Trouble

“Our center is interested in how people make decisions and solve problems under conditions of risk, uncertainty, and complexity,” said Elizabeth Bowman, PhD, lead study author and business manager of the Centre for Brain, Mind, and Markets at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Findings from a recent study suggested that intentional “smart drug” use by people without ADHD and with normal mental skills did not improve those skills but, rather, had the opposite effect. Although otherwise healthy people in the study who took these drugs (Ritalin, Provigil, or Dexedrine) appeared to have more motivation, they needed more time and effort to complete a complicated task, compared to people taking a dummy (placebo) pill.

Whether you’re Alice in Wonderland heading down the rabbit hole or a high school or college student trying to achieve academic excellence, researchers have an important message for you: There is no such thing as a "smart pill." In fact, nonmedical use of prescription stimulants like Adderall or Ritalin by people without a prescription can lead to unintended outcomes, including poorer grades and substance abuse.

“We found that with these drugs, their actual performance went down; we also found that participants with the best performance with no drugs were the ones most likely to have the largest decreases in productivity,” she said.

The drugs also are not as benign as they appear.

Bowman said that in the short term, they can cause anxiety, crankiness, and insomnia. There’s also evidence that regular use over time might bring about substance use issues that persist well into adulthood.

Old Tricks, New Drugs

Nonmedical use of prescription drugs in academic settings is hardly new. Almost 100 years ago, researchers started to explore if stimulants could improve how well math and verbal tasks were carried out.

Fast forward to the 21st century, and over 3 million adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 have been diagnosed with ADHD, and 62% take medication for it. Data suggest that the greater the proportion of students in any given school who are prescribed ADHD medications, the higher the odds of nonmedical use of these drugs. Roughly one-quarter of adolescents are likely to be approached by their peers to sell or give away their medicines before completing secondary school (grades 8-12), and more than half during college.