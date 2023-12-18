Health Risks of Ketamine: What to Know

Dec. 18, 2023 – The autopsy report of 54-year-old Friends actor Matthew Perry issued Friday by the Los Angeles County medical examiner has drawn attention to the possible risks of ketamine use, a drug traditionally used as an operating room anesthetic but more recently touted as a possible treatment for depression and other mental health conditions.

Ketamine IVs can be given in clinics; products are also widely available via telehealth platforms for home oral use, with experts disagreeing on the safety of home use. After the results of the actor's autopsy, ketamine experts are urging caution on when the drug is used and in whom, and on exactly what “acute effects” of the drug could be. Read on to learn more.

What Are the Acute Effects of Ketamine?

“Generally speaking, the acute effects of any medication – including ketamine – are the short-term physiological effects," according to Steven Radowitz, MD, an internal medicine primary care provider and chief medical officer at Nushama Psychedelic Wellness Center in New York City.