Wolfing Down Food Could Be A Killer

Slowing down when eating could help protect you against weight gain and metabolic syndrome, researchers say.

"Eating more slowly may be a crucial lifestyle change to help prevent metabolic syndrome," study author Dr. Takayuki Yamaji, a cardiologist at Hiroshima University in Japan, said in a news release, NBC News reported.

"When people eat fast they tend not to feel full and are more likely to overeat. Eating fast causes bigger glucose fluctuation, which can lead to insulin resistance," Yamaji explained.

The researchers' preliminary findings were presented Monday at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions.

Metabolic syndrome is a group of conditions that increases the risk of heart disease. A person has metabolic syndrome if they have at least five of the following risk factors: high blood pressure, high blood sugar, a large waistline, high levels of triglycerides in the blood, low levels of good HDL cholesterol, NBC News reported.