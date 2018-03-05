What Drives Millennials to Tan, Knowing the Risks?

WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Many millennials and young people continue to tan, despite warnings about the link between excess sun exposure and skin cancer, new research warns.

Some are poorly informed about the potential harms of bronzed or burned skin. Others overlook safety concerns, often driven by low self-esteem or narcissism, said study lead author Amy Watson.

Many young people make tanning decisions "based on emotions and feelings, rather than logic and reason," said Watson, an assistant professor of marketing at Oregon State University-Cascades.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world. And melanoma, the deadliest form, increased 800 percent among U.S. women ages 18 to 39 from 1970 to 2009, the study authors said in background notes.

Watson and her team sought to assess the impact of a 2012 U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirement that sunscreen bottles carry sun-safety and health-risk information.

They surveyed 250 male and female college students at a university in the southwestern United States. Most participants were between ages 18 and 23.

"Our investigation revealed that the FDA's attempt to decrease dangerous tanning behavior through the use of a Drug Facts Panel is ineffective," Watson said.

"Not only has the panel not led to higher knowledge among the most at-risk group of tanners, even if it had, we demonstrated that more knowledge does not lead to lower addictive tanning levels," she said.

Fortunately, Watson said, there has been a general decrease in indoor tanning, while outdoor tanning has held more or less steady.

"The downside is that the smaller group of consumers still using tanning beds use them with alarming frequency," she noted.

Survey participants were asked 11 sun-safety questions, such as how often to wear sunscreen and how to correctly interpret SPF (sun protection factor) standards.

On average, respondents got about half the answers wrong.

Seven in 10 said they tanned, and about one-third said tanning was important. More than one-third said tanning made them feel better, and 4 in 10 said it boosted confidence.