Three people share their experiences with the chronic condition and what they've learned about finding treatments that really help.

The Year of the Headache

Anikah Salim got a headache in September 2014. No big deal. She had dealt with headaches since she was a kid. Usually, over-the-counter medication was enough to chase them away.

But this one was different. The drugs didn’t seem to dent it. Plus, it just wouldn’t go away.

After enduring 3 days of excruciating pain, Salim took herself to the emergency room. It would be almost a year before her headache disappeared.

“It was like basically a hammer, just someone pounding a hammer consistently every day,” says Salim, who is in her 30s. “When people came around, they had to whisper. No lights were on. No TV was on. I mean, I've never had to do this with a headache.”

Salim had other symptoms. She was sensitive to sound and light. Her face swelled. On really bad days, her vision would blur and fade. At times, she lost feeling and full use of her left arm.

Salim, who works as an epidemiologist for the federal government and lives near Baltimore, knew something was seriously wrong. She feared she might have a brain tumor or slow hemorrhage or neurological disease.

“This is not a migraine. Something's wrong with my brain,” Salim remembers thinking. “It was terrifying. I've never experienced that kind of pain, before or since.”

Seven months later, in the spring of 2015, a neurologist diagnosed Salim with chronic migraine with aura. The aura causes strange light effects generated by the brain. After taking a full medical history, the doctor told her that she had likely been having migraines for most of her life, including her childhood. She just didn’t know it.

But her latest symptoms were “intractable,” which meant doctors couldn’t pinpoint triggers and couldn’t figure out an effective treatment.

After trying a number of different medications alone and in combination, Salim finally started to get some relief in August 2015.

Over the last 5 years, she and her doctors have continued to fine-tune her treatment. Salim has learned that one of the most important keys to finding effective relief is collaboration.