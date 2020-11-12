If you’re looking for a multiple sclerosis (MS) app, there are a lot of choices. On Google play and iTunes, a search for “MS apps” could yield more than 1,000 results. After you filter out all the ones that aren’t in English or aren’t designed just for MS, you’ll still have around 100 to sort through. How can you know which is best for you?

First, decide what info you want most. MS diagnosis and treatment, MS tests, or MS self-management, perhaps? You practically can’t go wrong; research shows mobile apps for MS can empower you, help you stick to your treatment plan, and sometimes give your doctor insight that can improve your care.

Before you click a download button, think about how you want to use the app: casually or as a tool to guide treatment discussions? If the latter is your goal, first find out if your doctor has any suggestions. Some could be more useful than others.