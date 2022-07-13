Facial Twitching and Multiple Sclerosis

Symptoms of MS Facial Twitching

It may start as something we’re all familiar with: tiny spasms around your eyelid.

“When you’re tired or stressed and you get fluttering under your eye or eyelid and it’s really annoying,” says Sharon Stoll, DO, a neurologist and MS specialist with Yale Medicine. And for most people, that’s as far as it goes.

But when this twitching is from multiple sclerosis (MS), this facial twitching may spread. It might go down your cheek to your mouth or jawline. And it happens more often. “It’s occurring multiple times a day,” says Oliver Tobin, MB, a neurologist who specializes in MS at the Mayo Clinic.

Usually, MS facial twitching affects one side of your face at a time. And you may notice other facial symptoms first, like numbness, tingling, weakness, or other weird sensations.

“People will usually say, ‘My face feels swollen, but I look in the mirror and it’s not swollen,’” Stoll says. “And the spasms will happen months later.”